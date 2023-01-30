|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquried LHP Richard Bleier from Miami in exchange for RHP Matt Barnes and cash considerations. Designated RHP Franklin German for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach.
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Monte Harrison to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sam Coonrod for assignent.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed RHP Nathan Florence.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Zach Torra.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHER — Signed 1B Vincent Byrd Jr.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded INF Trevor Abrams, INF Dalton Combs and RHP Mark Moclair to Sussex County in exchange for RHP John Baker, 1B Alex Toral and LHP Cody Whitten.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 2B Jaxon Hallmark.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed C Myles Turner to a veteran contract extension.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Deonte Burton to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad. Released K Matthew Wright from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Sheldon Day to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned LW Joona Koppanen and C Marc McLaughlin to Providence (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Marcus Bjork from Cleveland (AHL). Assigned D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled F Devin Shore from Bakersfield (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived LW Anton Levtchi.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Olof Lindblom from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Mads Sogaard from Belleville (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Dillon Hamaliuk from Wichita (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled LW Graham McPhee from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Worcester (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned G Mitchell Weeks to Indy (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Keenan Suthers to Newfoundland (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Nolan Sheeran.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster. Placed F Jack Combs on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Placed G Zach Driscoll on reserve. Placed F Spencer Watson on injured reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Logan J. Nelson. Signed F Tanner MacMaster.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Nick Master from reserve. Placed F Keltie Jeri-Leon on injured reserve. Suspended D Nate Kallen and removed him from roster.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Derian Plouffe on reserve. Placed F Zach O'Brien on injured reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Alex Carlson.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released D Sacha Roy.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond. Signed F Cameron Cook.
WICHITA THUNDER — Suspended F Kenny Hausinger and removed him from roster. Released G Doug Melvin as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Alex Gersbach to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificte (ITC), P-1 visa and medical evaluation.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Haley Carter vice president of soccer operations and general manager.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Kingsbury to a three-year contract with an option for 2026.
