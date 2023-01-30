BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquried LHP Richard Bleier from Miami in exchange for RHP Matt Barnes and cash considerations. Designated RHP Franklin German for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Monte Harrison to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sam Coonrod for assignent.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed RHP Nathan Florence.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Zach Torra.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHER — Signed 1B Vincent Byrd Jr.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded INF Trevor Abrams, INF Dalton Combs and RHP Mark Moclair to Sussex County in exchange for RHP John Baker, 1B Alex Toral and LHP Cody Whitten.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 2B Jaxon Hallmark.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed C Myles Turner to a veteran contract extension.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Deonte Burton to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad. Released K Matthew Wright from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Sheldon Day to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned LW Joona Koppanen and C Marc McLaughlin to Providence (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Marcus Bjork from Cleveland (AHL). Assigned D Jake Christiansen to Cleveland.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled F Devin Shore from Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived LW Anton Levtchi.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Olof Lindblom from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Mads Sogaard from Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Dillon Hamaliuk from Wichita (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled LW Graham McPhee from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Worcester (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned G Mitchell Weeks to Indy (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Keenan Suthers to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Nolan Sheeran.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Justin Kapelmaster. Placed F Jack Combs on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Placed G Zach Driscoll on reserve. Placed F Spencer Watson on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Logan J. Nelson. Signed F Tanner MacMaster.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Nick Master from reserve. Placed F Keltie Jeri-Leon on injured reserve. Suspended D Nate Kallen and removed him from roster.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Derian Plouffe on reserve. Placed F Zach O'Brien on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Alex Carlson.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released D Sacha Roy.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond. Signed F Cameron Cook.

WICHITA THUNDER — Suspended F Kenny Hausinger and removed him from roster. Released G Doug Melvin as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Alex Gersbach to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificte (ITC), P-1 visa and medical evaluation.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Haley Carter vice president of soccer operations and general manager.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Kingsbury to a three-year contract with an option for 2026.

