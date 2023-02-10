|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced free agent LHP Sonny Vargas received a 110-game suspension without pay after testing positive a second time for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Nick Lovullo manager of the Arizona Complex League.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarado on a one-year contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed LHP Michael Barker.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Reed Heyes to Long Island (Atlantic League) in exchange for a player to be named later.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Braydon Bonner.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded OF Jake Sanford to Sioux City (American Association) in exchange for LHP Pat Ledet. Signed SS Ivan Marin and C Daniel Martins-Molinari.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed UT Tyler Lasch.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Brooklyn G Cam Thomas an undisclosed amount for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview after a Feb. 9 game against Chicago.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed F Chris Silva to a 10-day contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng to a rest-of-season contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Quentin Jackson to a two-way contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned G Gage Alexander from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic from Texas (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Josh Mahura to a one-year contract extension.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Jordan Harris to a two-year contract extension.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Tyler Tucker from Springfield (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Nolan Walker from Toronto (AHL).
|American Hockey League
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Will Riedell to a standard player contract (SPC).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired D Hunter Skinner.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed F Will Bruin to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Timothy Tillman to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from San Jose in exchange for D Jonathan Mensah.
SPORTING KC — Signed D Chris Rindov to a one-year contract.
|MLS Next Pro
MLS NEXT PRO — Named Justin Bokmeyer general manager.
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed M Henry Wise to a one-year contract, pending league and federation approval.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Loaned F Paulina Gramaglia to Red Bull Bragantino FC Feminino (Brazil) for the remainder of the year.
