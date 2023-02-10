BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced free agent LHP Sonny Vargas received a 110-game suspension without pay after testing positive a second time for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Nick Lovullo manager of the Arizona Complex League.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarado on a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed LHP Michael Barker.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Reed Heyes to Long Island (Atlantic League) in exchange for a player to be named later.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Braydon Bonner.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded OF Jake Sanford to Sioux City (American Association) in exchange for LHP Pat Ledet. Signed SS Ivan Marin and C Daniel Martins-Molinari.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed UT Tyler Lasch.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn G Cam Thomas an undisclosed amount for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview after a Feb. 9 game against Chicago.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed F Chris Silva to a 10-day contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng to a rest-of-season contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Quentin Jackson to a two-way contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned G Gage Alexander from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic from Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Josh Mahura to a one-year contract extension.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Jordan Harris to a two-year contract extension.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Tyler Tucker from Springfield (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Nolan Walker from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Will Riedell to a standard player contract (SPC).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired D Hunter Skinner.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F Will Bruin to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Timothy Tillman to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from San Jose in exchange for D Jonathan Mensah.

SPORTING KC — Signed D Chris Rindov to a one-year contract.

MLS Next Pro

MLS NEXT PRO — Named Justin Bokmeyer general manager.

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed M Henry Wise to a one-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Loaned F Paulina Gramaglia to Red Bull Bragantino FC Feminino (Brazil) for the remainder of the year.

Tags

Trending Video