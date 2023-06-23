BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Riley Smith on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Kenta Maeda from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Oliver Ortega to St. Paul (IL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Bush from the 15-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded SS Dalton Guthrie to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Robert Stock to the active list. Placed LHP Ian Clarkin on the inactive list.
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Joe Brennan.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Zach Racusin.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Jordan Schulefand.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Traded G Marcus Smart to Memphis in exchange for draft considerations. Acquired F Kristaps Porzingis from Washington in exchange for Fs Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari.
WASHNGTON WIZARDS — Received F Tyus Jones from Memphis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Keeanu Benton to a rookie contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Erik Haula to a three-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Phil Housely associate head coach and Dan Muse and Michael Peca assistant coaches.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Everett Sheen head coach.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Anthony Repaci to a one-year contract.
