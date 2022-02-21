FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Marvell Tell III.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Matt Daniels special teams coordinator, Daronte Jones defensive backs coach, Ben Kotwica assistant special teams coach, Wes Phillips offensive coordinator and Mike Smith outside linebackers/pass rush specialist.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Named Juan Castillo tight ends coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned F Josiah Slavin to Rockford (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned F Radim Zohorna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER

FC DALLAS — Signed G Antonio Carrera to a three-year contract.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Waived M Joe Corona.

Tags

Trending Video