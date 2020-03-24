|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OL Max Garcia and S Charles Washington on one-year contracts.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LB LaRoy Reynolds. Signed WR Laquon Treadwell. Signed DE Dante Fowler to a three-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-sign WR Chris Moore.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR JoJo Natson and CB Donovan Olumba to one-year contracts.
DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with OL Oday Aboushi.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with LB Cassius Marsh.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Shilique Calhoun.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DB Jimmie Ward to a three-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed S Andrew Adams and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed TE Michael Pruitt.
WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Acquired QB Kyle Allen from Carolina for a fifth-round pick.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jhavonte Dean.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year contract.
|American Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F David Cotton and F Jason Cotton on entry-level contracts.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Cole Schneider to a contract extension through 2021.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Clint Windsor.
