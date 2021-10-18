BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Darnell Coles hitting coach.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Jay Huff to a two-way contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed F Jaren Jackson Jr to a rookie extension.

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Mikal Bridges to a rookie extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated OL Josh Andrews from injured reserve. Placed OL Kaleb McGary on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Daren Bates to the practice squad. Released DL Chris slayton from the pratice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed OT Brandon Knight off waivers from Dallas.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on injured reserve. Promoted T Blake Brandel from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated K Will Lutz return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated G Sua Opeta from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad. Released LB Christian Ellis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Nychal Kendricks. Signed OL Jon Halapio and RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released S Jared Mayden from the practice squad. Designated RB JaMycal Hasty return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G John Molchon from injured reserve. Released WR Jaydon Mickens. Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson to the practice squad. Released OLB Elijah Ponder from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Amani Hooker from injured reserve. Promoted RB Tory Carter from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Dallas F Radek Faksa the maximum allowable for slashing Ottawa F Tim Stuzle during a game in Ottawa on Oct. 17.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Cody Glass to Milwaukee.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired $100,00 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for discovery priority to D Jordy Alcivar.

National Women's Soccer League

NWSL — Named Marla Messing interim CEO.

