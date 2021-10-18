|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Darnell Coles hitting coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Jay Huff to a two-way contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed F Jaren Jackson Jr to a rookie extension.
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Mikal Bridges to a rookie extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated OL Josh Andrews from injured reserve. Placed OL Kaleb McGary on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Daren Bates to the practice squad. Released DL Chris slayton from the pratice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed OT Brandon Knight off waivers from Dallas.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Patrick Peterson on injured reserve. Promoted T Blake Brandel from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated K Will Lutz return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated G Sua Opeta from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Deon Cain to the practice squad. Released LB Christian Ellis from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Nychal Kendricks. Signed OL Jon Halapio and RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released S Jared Mayden from the practice squad. Designated RB JaMycal Hasty return from injured reserve to practice.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated G John Molchon from injured reserve. Released WR Jaydon Mickens. Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson to the practice squad. Released OLB Elijah Ponder from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Amani Hooker from injured reserve. Promoted RB Tory Carter from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Dallas F Radek Faksa the maximum allowable for slashing Ottawa F Tim Stuzle during a game in Ottawa on Oct. 17.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Tommy Novak from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned F Cody Glass to Milwaukee.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired $100,00 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for discovery priority to D Jordy Alcivar.
|National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Named Marla Messing interim CEO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.