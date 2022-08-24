BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Richard Cardoza from Dominican Summer League (DSL), Kansas City Royals LHP Jeremy Castro (DSL), San Francisco RHP Ricardo Estrada (DSL); Arizona LHP Miguel Gonzalez (DSL), Houston RHP Jose Serrano (DSL) and Atlanta INF Christian Suarez (DSL) for 60-games without pay after testing positive for a performing-enhancing substance.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Phoenix Sanders off waivers from Tampa Bay.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Bryan Bello from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Riley Jepson on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Tyler Cyr off waivers from Philadelphia.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Adrian Houser from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Nashville (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 21. Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Jonathan Wallace director of player personnel and Iowa Wolves general manager.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed G Joe Wieskamp.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated LB Deion Jones from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded T/G Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Fabian Moreau.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated WR Sterling Shepard from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Ronnie Rivers. Placed LB Jon Rhattigan on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Genard Avery.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired DB Ugo Amadi and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Placed LB Monty Rice on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Andrew Brewer assistant coach of Utica (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan and Zack Bross to one-year contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Signed D Martin Caceres for the remainder of the season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Named Alex Singer general manager.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived F Abi Kim.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Chris Rippon football special team's coordinator and Jared Leake cornerback coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Grace Zangari assistant men's and women's tennis coach.

