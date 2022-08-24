|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Richard Cardoza from Dominican Summer League (DSL), Kansas City Royals LHP Jeremy Castro (DSL), San Francisco RHP Ricardo Estrada (DSL); Arizona LHP Miguel Gonzalez (DSL), Houston RHP Jose Serrano (DSL) and Atlanta INF Christian Suarez (DSL) for 60-games without pay after testing positive for a performing-enhancing substance.
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Phoenix Sanders off waivers from Tampa Bay.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Bryan Bello from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Riley Jepson on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Tyler Cyr off waivers from Philadelphia.
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Adrian Houser from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Nashville (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 21. Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Jonathan Wallace director of player personnel and Iowa Wolves general manager.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed G Joe Wieskamp.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated LB Deion Jones from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded T/G Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Fabian Moreau.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated WR Sterling Shepard from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Ronnie Rivers. Placed LB Jon Rhattigan on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Genard Avery.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired DB Ugo Amadi and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Placed LB Monty Rice on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Andrew Brewer assistant coach of Utica (AHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan and Zack Bross to one-year contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Signed D Martin Caceres for the remainder of the season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Named Alex Singer general manager.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived F Abi Kim.
|COLLEGE
HOBART — Named Chris Rippon football special team's coordinator and Jared Leake cornerback coach.
RHODE ISLAND — Named Grace Zangari assistant men's and women's tennis coach.
