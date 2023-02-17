BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarado on a three-year contract.

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed X Zayne Anderson to a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed T Blake Brandel and DL Khyiris Tonga.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL LaBryan Ray.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rasheed Bailey to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Activated LW Jake DeBrusk from injured reserve. Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen and C Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned C Dylan Holloway and D Vincent Desharnais to Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Adam Beckman from Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned RW Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Calgary F Emilio Pettersen for one game for a cross checking incident during a Feb. 15 game against Abbotsford.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed LW Mitchell Fossier to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed F Daniel Walker to a standard player contract (SPC).

UTICA COMETS — Loaned C Nick Hutchison to Adirondack (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Loaned D Jhohan Romana to Club Olympia (Paraguay Primera Division).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired G Marko Ilic on loan from KV Kartrijk (Belgian Pro League), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LA GALAXY — Transferred D Julian Araujo to FC Barcelona.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired the natural third round draft pick from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for the right to D/F Tate Schmitt.

SPORTING KC — Signed D Robert Castellanos to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed G Yohei Takaoka to a one-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Named Daniel Gutierrez and Jeremy Proud assistant coaches.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Diana Ordonez to a three-year contract.

Tags

Trending Video