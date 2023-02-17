|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarado on a three-year contract.
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed X Zayne Anderson to a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed T Blake Brandel and DL Khyiris Tonga.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL LaBryan Ray.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rasheed Bailey to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Activated LW Jake DeBrusk from injured reserve. Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen and C Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned C Dylan Holloway and D Vincent Desharnais to Bakersfield (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot from Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Adam Beckman from Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned RW Alexander Holtz to Utica (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Calgary F Emilio Pettersen for one game for a cross checking incident during a Feb. 15 game against Abbotsford.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed LW Mitchell Fossier to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed F Daniel Walker to a standard player contract (SPC).
UTICA COMETS — Loaned C Nick Hutchison to Adirondack (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Loaned D Jhohan Romana to Club Olympia (Paraguay Primera Division).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired G Marko Ilic on loan from KV Kartrijk (Belgian Pro League), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
LA GALAXY — Transferred D Julian Araujo to FC Barcelona.
REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired the natural third round draft pick from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for the right to D/F Tate Schmitt.
SPORTING KC — Signed D Robert Castellanos to a one-year contract.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed G Yohei Takaoka to a one-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|MLS Next Pro
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Named Daniel Gutierrez and Jeremy Proud assistant coaches.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Diana Ordonez to a three-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.