HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Montero on a three-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Alec Marsh, C Freddy Fermin and OF Diego Hernandez from Omaha (IL). Designated LHP Jake Brentz, RHP Nate Webb and OF Brent Rooker for assignments.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ben Stille from Miami's practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Kylin Hill and WR Amari Rodgers.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT Tyeler Davison from Cleveland's practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Tyrell Adams to the practice squad. Released TE Darrell Daniels.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released OLB Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted LB Joe Schobert and DL Larrell Murchison to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Caleb Farley on injured reserve. Signed LB Andre Smith, K Josh Lambo and DBs Greg Mabin and Davontae Harris to the practice squad. Released DB Shyheim Carter and OL Eric Smith from the practice squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from Rochester (AHL). Reinstated D Henri Jokiharju from injured reserve.
CALGARY FLAMES — Returned D Nick DeSimone to Calgary (AHL). Recalled D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Returned D Max Lajoie to Chicago (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Hunter Skinner to Jacksonville (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Will Lockwood from Abbotsford (AHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed C Artem Anisimov to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
FC CINCINNATI — Exercised options for Ds Alvaro Barreal, Alvas Powell and Ian Murphy, G Evan Louro and M Junior Moreno. Declined options for Ds Tyler Blackett, Zico Bailey, Ronald Matarrita and Geoff Cameron, M Allan Cruz, Fs Nick Markanich and Ben Mines and G Beckham Sunderland.
FC DALLAS — Signed F Tarik Scott to a three-year contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC - Re-signed D Tayvon Gray to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised options for F Chris Donovan, M Leon Flach, G Matt Freese, Ds Nathan Harriel, Matthew Real, Gino Portella and Kai Wagner. Declined options for M Cole Turner and F Cory Burke.
SPORTING KC — Exercised contract options for M Cam Duke, D Kortne Ford and G Kendall McIntosh. Declined contract options for Ds Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Kaveh Rad and Graham Zusi. Signed M Felipe Hernandez, F Khiry Shelton through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and G Tim Melia through 2024.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Ally Watt to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
