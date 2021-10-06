|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Seth Elledge for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Juan Yepez from Memphis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Matt Dallas to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired F Sekou Doumbouya from Brooklyn and a draft consideration.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster, CB Greg mabin and OL Koda martin to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired CB Stephon Gilmore from New england in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft choice.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated S Ricardo Allen to return from injured reserve to practice.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated LB Keanu Neal and DE Bradlee Anae from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Frank Ragnow on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Jessie Lemonier from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated K Austin Seibert from reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR William Fuller V on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated LB blake Cashman to return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OR Le'Raven Clark from injured reserve to the practice squad. Released LB christian Elliss from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve to practice.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve to practice.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed LW Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Assigned Cs Riley Damiani and Rhett Gardner to Texas (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Nick Swaney, Dominic Turgeon and D Joe Hicketts from Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned LW Rafael Harvey and D Gianni Fairbrother to Laval (AHL). Released LWs Gabriel Bourque and Michael Pezzetta.
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Jessie Frasier assistant women's basketball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.