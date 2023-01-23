|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named John Russell manager and Jairo Cuevas pitching coach for Tacoma (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Samuel Acuna, Samuel Colmenares and Sann Omosako, Cs Ivan Gomez and Edgardo Lopez, LHP Eduar Gonzalez, OF David Guzman and SS Adrian Meza on minor league contracts.
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Brian Anderson on a one-year contract. Designated 1B Jon Singleton for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed DH Nelson Cruz to a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from Dallas.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Alec Anderson, DTs Eli Ankou, Cortez Broughton and Brandin Bryant, QB Matt Barkley, TE Zach Davidson, DB Ja'Marcus Ingram, WRs KeeSean Johnson, Dezmon Patmon, CB Kyler McMichael, DE Kingsley Jonathan, OL Ryan Van Demark and C Greg Mancz to reserve/futures contracts.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Dontario Drummond, Cs Brock Hoffman and Alec Lindstrom, DB Sheldrick Redwine and S Juanyeh Thomas to reserve/futures contracts.
JACKSONVILE JAGUARS — Signed WRs Kevin Austin and Jaylon Moore, OT Coy Cronk, K James McCourt, C James Murray, DB Ayo Oyelola, QB E.J. Perry, TE Gerrit Prince, RB Mekhi Sargent and DE Nick Thurman to reserve/futures contracts.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived CB Chris Lammons.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Chris Myarick, RB Jashaun Corbin, WRs Kalil Pimpleton, Makai Polk, Jaydon Mickens and Dre Miller, OLs Devery Hamilton and Korey Cunningham, CB Zyon Gilbert, DT Vernon Butler and DB Trenton Thompson to a reserve/futures contracts.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Dan Chisena to a reserve/futures contracts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney to a reserve/futures contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Tyler Shelvin to a reserve/futures contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Michael Carcone to Tucson (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Marc McLaughlin from Providence (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL). Recalled RW Luke Philp and D Filip Roos from Rockford.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL). Recalled G Spencer Knight from Charlotte. Reassigned D Zach Uens from Charlotte to Florida (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned D Dennis Cholowski to Bridgeport (AHL). Activated RW Kyle Palmieri and D Adam Pelech from injured reserve.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Ridly Greig from Belleville (AHL). Returned C Rourke Chartier to Belleville.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned D Steven Santini to Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Nikola Knyzhov to San Jose (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned RW Yushiroh Hirano to Cincinnati (ECHL). Acquired D Chad Nychuk.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired C Filip Engaras.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Logan Flodell from Norfolk (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Returned D Keoni Texeira.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Eduards Tralmaks from Maine (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Kale Howarth.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released D Jake Ryczek from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released G Kaden Fulcher from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Keenan Suthers from Newfoundland (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Garrett Van Wyhe from Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Sebastian Vidmar from injured reserve and placed him on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released Ds Mackenzie Dwyer and Carson Vance.
INDY FUEL — Released D Bryan Etter. Activated F Carson Rose from reserve. Placed F Spencer Watson and D Matt Watson on reserve. Placed F Chase Lang on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated G Dillon Kelley from reserve. Placed F Loren Ulett on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Jake Hamilton. Signed D Ian White. Placed G Michael Bullion on reserve. Traded F Tag Bertuzzi to Tulsa.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated G Mario Culina from injured reserve. Placed D Connor Moore on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F/D Chad Pietroniro. Placed F Olivier Ouellet on reserve.
TULSO OILERS — Traded F Jimmy Soper to Norfolk.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton (English Premiere League) to a four-year contract pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC), P-1 visa and a physical.
D.C. UNITED — Named Luke Jenkinson first team performance director.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Amine Bassi to a one-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
LA GALAXY — Transferred M Samuel Grandair to Ligue 2 side Havre AC.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Mikael Marques to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC), P-1 visa and a physical.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Released D Alexander Callens to join side Girona FC.
SPORTING KC — Acquired $190,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot.
