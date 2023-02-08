|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Faria on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Sanchez on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF on a three-year contract.
|National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Kansas City in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP James Naile for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Drew Carlton, Wilmer Font, Eric Hanhold, Sean Poppen, Angel Sánchez, Craig Stammen, Domingo Tapia and Julio Teheran, C Pedro Severino, INFs Tim Lopes, Rangel Ravelo, Alfonso Rivas, Max Schrock and Jantzen Witte and OFs David Dahl and Preston Tucker on minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chad Kuhl on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson, T Isaac Alarcon and TE Seth Green to reserve/futures contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic from Texas (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Tommy Novak to a one-year contract.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed G Rylan Parenteau to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Darien Kielb from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Wheeling C Bobby Hampton two games and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a Feb. 5 game against Toledo.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed F Giorgos Giakoumakis to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate 9ITC) and P-1 visa.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Philip Quinton to a first team contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Miguel Tapias to a three-year contract, pending a physical evaluation.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D O'Vonte Mullings to a MLS NEXT Pro contract, pending league and federation approval. Extended the loan of D Omar Valencia through the end of the 2023 MLS Next Pro season.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Announced that the club and D Abasa Aremeyaw mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
|MLS Next Pro
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Extended the loan of D Omar Valencia through the end of the 2023 season.
