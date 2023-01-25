|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Sergio Plasencia infield/first base coach, Cameron Ming pitching coach and Drew Weidner strength and conditioning coach for Everett (NL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jeffrey Springs on a four-year contract. Agreed to terms with 3B Gavin Collins on a minor league contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Scott Comgs.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS junior Martina.
|Pioneer League
BILLINGS MUSTANGS — Named Billy Horton manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WRs Antonio Callaway and Dennis Houston, TE Seth Green and OT Alex Taylor to reserve/futures contracts.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Jake Verity to a reserve/futures contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Shayne Gauthier to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned D Ty Smith to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Recalled G Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Syracuse D Sean Day one game as a consequence of his actions during a Jan. 21 game against Utica.
IOWA WILD — Released RW Ty Ronning from a standard player contract (SPC).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled LW Riley McKay from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Returned G Cayden Primeau and G Philippe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned LW Andrei Bakanov to Worcester (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Loaned F Tyson Empey to Atlanta (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Rodrigo Schlegel to a two-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired D Damion Lowe from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $225,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and a 2024 natural first round draft pick.
|USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Named Mat Herold head of performance, Amy Yoerg assistant athletic trainer and Danny Ayllon second-assistant coach.
|National Women's Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed M Julia Bianchi to a two-year contract, pending receipt of her P-1 visa. Acquired M Cari Roccaro from Angel City in exchange for $65,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
NJ/NY GPOTHAM FC — Signed D Kelley O'Hara to a two-year contract.
