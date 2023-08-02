BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Jack Flaherty. Optioned RHP Bryan Baker to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled SS Brayan Roccho from Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Ronel Blanco from Sugar Land (IL). Optioned LHP Matt Gage to Sugar Land.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Cole Ragans from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP James McArthur to Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated RHP Dominic Leone. Optioned RHP Victor Mederos to Rocket City (FSL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced OF Willie Calhoun elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Aaron Civale. Optioned RHP Ryan Thompson to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated C Austin Hedges. Optioned OF Bubba Thompson to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Paul DeJong. Placed SS Bo Richie on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 1. Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Nate Pearson to Buffalo.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Daysbel Hernandez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 1. Activated LHP Brad Hand.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 1. Activated RHP Jose Cuas.
MIAMI MARLINS — Activated 3B Jake Burger and 1B Josh Bell. Optioned SS Garrett Hampson to Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 15-dy IL. Optioned SS Owen Miller to Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Edwin Uceta to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Release 2B Josh Harrison. Designated LHP Andrew Vasquez for assignment. Activated RHP Michael Lorenzen and SS Rodolfo Castro.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated DH Ji Man Choi, RHP Steven Wilson, RHP Scott Barlow and 1B Garrett Cooper. Placed RHP Alek Jacob and LHP Tim Hillon the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Brent Honeywell for assignment. Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL). Optioned C Brett Sullivan to El Paso.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated LHP Robert Garcia. Optioned RHP Hobie Harris and INF Luis Garcia to Rochester (IL). Waived OF Corey Dickerson.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association.
NBA — Suspended San Antonio G Devonte' Graham for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Promoted Josh Dershon to director of basketball intelligence/assistant general manager of the Iowa Wolves, Jeff Newton to assistant coach/quality control coach and James White to player development assistant.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Tim Patrick on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TEs Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm. Placed CB Emmanuel Mosely on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived TE Derrick Deese Jr.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Cole Schneider.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Nick Vannett.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Jacob Hollister.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived P Michael Turk and S Bennett Williams.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OL Tommy Kraemer. Waived OT Scot Lashley with an injury designation.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed CB Cory Trice on injured reserve. Signed S Trenton Thompson and CB Isaiah Dunn. Waived RB Alfonzo Graham with an injury designation.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed C Jimmy Murray. Waived WR Jacob Copeland.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed RW Troy Terry to a seven-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Brandon Scanlin to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Drew O'Connor to a two-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Blade Jenkins.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Saba Lobjanidze, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Tai Baribo to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Antony though the 2026 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Ranko Veselinovic to a contract extension through 2026.
