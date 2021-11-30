|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Brooks Kriske to pursue an international opportunity.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a three-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Héctor Neris to a two-year contract.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Damion Easley assistant Major League hitting coach, Drew Hedman assistant Major League hitting coach/director of Minor League hitting, Rick Short assistant Major League hitting coach/assistant Minor League hitting coordinator, Dan Carlson assistant Major League pitching coach/Minor League pitching coordinator and Barry Enright assistant Major League pitching coach/Minor League pitching coordinator.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — signed Cs Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed INF Lucius Fox outright from Baltimore waivers.
|Minor League Baseball
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWUAKEE BUCKS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Donte Jackson on injured reserve. Activated G Deonte Brown from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve. Signed G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad. Released RB Brian Hill from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DL Da'Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Dan Arnold on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Christian Wolanin on waivers.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Markus Niemelained from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL) loan. Acquired F Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa for future considerations.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Chase DeLeo to Utica (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and C Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed C Tyler Bozak on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL) loan. Loaned C Kirill Semyonov to Toronto.
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired D Charles-David Beaudoin.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired C Philipp Kurashev.
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Greg Moro from Kansas City (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed C Aaron Luchuk to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TEXAS STARS — Recalled LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Idaho (ECHL).
