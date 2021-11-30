BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Brooks Kriske to pursue an international opportunity.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a three-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Héctor Neris to a two-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Damion Easley assistant Major League hitting coach, Drew Hedman assistant Major League hitting coach/director of Minor League hitting, Rick Short assistant Major League hitting coach/assistant Minor League hitting coordinator, Dan Carlson assistant Major League pitching coach/Minor League pitching coordinator and Barry Enright assistant Major League pitching coach/Minor League pitching coordinator.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — signed Cs Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed INF Lucius Fox outright from Baltimore waivers.

Minor League Baseball
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MILWUAKEE BUCKS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Donte Jackson on injured reserve. Activated G Deonte Brown from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve. Signed G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad. Released RB Brian Hill from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DL Da'Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Dan Arnold on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Christian Wolanin on waivers.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Markus Niemelained from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL) loan. Acquired F Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa for future considerations.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Chase DeLeo to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and C Max Willman from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed C Tyler Bozak on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL) loan. Loaned C Kirill Semyonov to Toronto.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired D Charles-David Beaudoin.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired C Philipp Kurashev.

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Greg Moro from Kansas City (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed C Aaron Luchuk to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Idaho (ECHL).

