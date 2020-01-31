|BASEBALL
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Travis Lakins off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Designated INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHP Reggie McClain was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted Matt Buschmann to director of pitching development while remaining as the major league bullpen coach; Casey Candaele the field coordinator; Dallas McPherson to skill development coordinator; John Tamargo Jr. to Short-Season field coordinator; Cory Popham to pitching programs coordinator & GCL pitching coach; Matt Tracy to pitching analysis coordinator & GCL assistant pitching coach; Harry Roberson to New Hampshire development coach; David Aardsma to rehab pitching coordinator; Michael Rivera to assistant to player development; and Matthew von Roemer to technology operations coordinator. Named Ken Huckaby manager and, David Howell development coach for Buffalo (IL); Cesar Martin manager for New Hampshire (EL); Donnie Murphy manager, Matt Hague swing consultant & hitting coach and Taylor Hill development coach for Dunedin (FSL); Luis Hurtado manager, Phil Cundari pitching coach and Ryan Wright hitting coach for Lansing (MWL); Brent Lavallee manager for Vancouver (NWL); Jose Mayorga manager for Bluefield (Appalachian); Dennis Holmberg manager for GCL Blue Jays; Dane Fujinaka manager (Dominican Summer League). Named Reed Kienle minor league hitting analyst; Zach Stewart minor league assistant coach & batting practice pitcher; and Sonia De La Cruz as education coordinator.
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.
NEW YORK METS — Signed 1B Matt Adams to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed INF JT Riddle to a one-year contract. Signed LHPs Robbie Erlin and Derek Holland, C Andrew Susac and OF Charlie Tilson to minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Trevor Harris to a contract extension through 2022 and DL Mike Moore to a contract extension through 2021.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jake Thomas to a contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Ville Husso and D Niko Mikkola to two-year, one-way contracts.
|American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Re-signed D Josiah Didier to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred M Tito Villalba to Club Libertad (Paraguay) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2022 international roster spot for the 2020 MLS season from Inter Miami for M Wil Trapp.
INTER MIAMI — Signed F Lewis Morgan from Celtic FC (Scotland) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes from Stromsgodset Toppfotball to a two-year contract using Targeted Allocation Money for an undisclosed transfer fee.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Felipe Mora on a one-year loan from Pumas UNAM (Mexico) using Targeted Allocation Money.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M João Paulo as a designated player.
TORONTO FC — Signed G Quentin Westberg.
|USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Blake Malone.
|National Premier Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Named Daryl Sattler director of goalkeeping.
|COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named Tripp Weaver safeties coach.
GEORGE MASON — Named Greg Pieczynski golf coach.
UCONN — Announced assistant women's basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence and will be replaced by Jamelle Elliott.
