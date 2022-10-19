|BASEBALL
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Anthony Bemboom on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Seth Martinez from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Jake Meyers to the minor leagues.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHPs Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert and SS Oswald Peraza from the minor leagues. Reassigned CB Aaron Hicks, LHP Lucas Luetge and SS Marwin Gonzalez to the minor leagues.
|National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed C Ali Sanchez off waivers from Detroit and RHP Beau Sulser from Baltimore. Designated C Jose Godoy for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated QB Sam Darnold and DT Bravvion Roy to return from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced LB Joe Bachie has been cleared to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released S Richard LeCounte from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Stanley Berryhill to the practice squad. Placed CB Saivion Smith on the practice squad injured list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Sammy Watkins to return from injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Benton Whitley to the active roster from the Kansas City practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Raleigh Webb to the active roster from the Baltimore practice squad and OLB Ron'Dell Carter to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Easop Winston to the practice squad. Released WR Kevin Kassis from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated OT Josh Wells to return from injured reserve. Re-signed TE David Wells to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed RB Alex Armah to the practice squad. Released T Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Anton Blidh and C Jayson Megna from Colorado (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled Ds Lucas Carlsson and Matt Kiersted from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated LW Jordan Greenway from injured reserve and added him to the active roster. Signed F Michael Milne to a three-year, entry-level, contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned G Taylor Gauthier to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Filip Kral from Toronto (AHL). Loaned D Axel Rindell to Toronto.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Beck Malenstyn from Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Loaned C Kohen Olischefski to Cincinnati (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Signed D Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Ryan Dmowski and G Adam Scheel from Texas (AHL).
