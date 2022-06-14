|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled C/INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Smith to Las Vegas.
|National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray. Placed OLB Jordan Smith on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Justin Hamilton and OL Willie Beavers.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Anton Levtchi on a one-year, entry-level contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F T.J. Tynan to a two-year contract extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Announced that Will Alexander chief revenue officer has stepped down from his role.
|USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB — Transferred D Kobi Henry to State de Reims (Ligue 1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.