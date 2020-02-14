|BASEBALL
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Chris Speier quality control coach.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed 1B Yonder Alonso to a minor league contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.
MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D José Aja.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired D Winston Reid on loan from West Ham (EPL).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Damiano Pecile.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Erin McLeod.
|COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Announced women's freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.
UW-OSHKOSH — Announced women's golf coach Liza Ruetten will retire at the end of the season.
