BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Chris Speier quality control coach.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed 1B Yonder Alonso to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D José Aja.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired D Winston Reid on loan from West Ham (EPL).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Damiano Pecile.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Erin McLeod.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Announced women's freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.

UW-OSHKOSH — Announced women's golf coach Liza Ruetten will retire at the end of the season.

