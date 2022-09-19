|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Kody Clemens to Toledo (IL). Reinstated DH Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Named Scott Harris president of baseball operations.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Drew Strotman off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP William Woods to Gwinnett.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Trevor Kelly to Nashville (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 15-day IL and RHP Tylor Megil from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek and LHP Alex Claudio to Syracuse (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G Iverson Molinar.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay WR MIke Evans one game without pay for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sundays game against New Orleans.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OT RAshaad Coward and G Koda marton from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted DL Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LBs Steven Means and Josh Ross on injured reserve. REleased LB Kyle Fackrell from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DTs Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Saived WR Osirus Mitchell from injured reserve with a settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Brandon Shell to the practice squad. Released DT Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. Claimed DT John Ridgeway off waivers from Dallas. Waived DT Donovan Jeter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed LW Sonny Milano to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed RW Jake Virtanen to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Antoine Roussel and C Artem Anisimov to professional try-out (PTO) contracts.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed G Callum Booth and D Edward Wittchow to professional try-out (PTO) contracts.
|COLLEGE
NYU — Named Ben Bratton men's and women's head fencing coach and Chris Tennekoon men's and women's assistant golf coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.