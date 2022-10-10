|BASEBALL
BALTIMORE ORIOLES Sent RHP Anthony Castro outright to Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled C Yainer Diaz from Sugar Land (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Tim Locastro from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad. Released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Signed DL Kobe Smith to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Hinton from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Andy Isabella to the practice squad. Released WR Bailey Gaither from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Jared Mayden to the practice squad. Released DB Ja'Marcus Ingran from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired head coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley. Named defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks interim head coach.
CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated WR N'Keal Harry from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated DE Khalid Kareen from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE Miller Forristall. Waived T Elijah Nkansah from injured reserve. Released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Maurice Alexander.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee and K Matthew Wright from the practice squad to the active roster.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OLB K'Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted LB Curtis Bolton and DB Javelin Guidry from the practice squad to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Tino Ellis and DT Jaylen Twyman to the practice squad. Released DE Big Kat Bryant and CB Chris Steele from the practice squad. Released LB Calvin Munson from inured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Robert Foster to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed RB Tony Jones off waivers from New Orleans.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LT Garett Bolles, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and CB Ronald Darby on injured reserve. Promoted WR Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Harvey Langi and TE Dominique Dafney to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEARS — Released LB Kenny Young.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed RW Brett Leason from Washington. Placed C Glenn Gawdin on waivers.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Connor Ingram off waivers from Nashville. Released RW Alex Chiasson from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Lawrence Pilut and G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester (AHL) and F Olivier Nadeau to Gatineau (QMJHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Claimed D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose and Givani Smith and G Jussi Olkinuora to Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Released D Jason Demers from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned Ds Justin Barron adn Arber Xhekaj to Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Jimmy Huntington, Mark Jankowski and Philip Tomasino and Ds Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned C Aatu Raty to Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Derick Brassard to a one-year contract. Assigned LW Ridly Greig to Bellville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Claimed LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Washington. Assigned LW Nick Robertson to Toronto (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Nicolas Hague to a three-year contract.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Assigned Fs Collin Adams, Reece Newkirk and Anthony Repaci and C Connor McCarthy to Worcester (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned Gs Evan Fitzpatrick and Cam Johnson, Ds Lukas Kaelbe and Robert Calisti and F Dominic Franco to Florida (ECHL).
HERSEY BEARS — Assigned Fs Ryan Scarfo and Alexandre Fortin, D Michael Kim and G Garin Bjorkland to South Carolina (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned Gs Francois Brassard and Brandon Bussi, Ds Fedor Gordeev and Grant Gabriele and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Maine (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned D Tommy Miller and Fs Orrin Centazzo, Zach O'Brien and Zach Solow to Newfoundland.
UTICA COMETS — Assigned Fs Noah Corson, Sebastian Vidmar and Nick Rivera, Ds Jarrod Gourley and Filip Bratt and Gs Isaac Poulter and Mareks Mitens to Adironcack (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned Ds Clay Hanus and Josh Maniscalco and F Brooklyn Kalmikov to Wheeling (ECHL)
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Suspended F Chad Buthcer.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released Fs Gianni Vitali and Zak Currie from professional tryout contracts (PTO).
RAPID CITY RUSH — Suspended D Alex Stevens and F Taylor Best.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Taylor Brierley from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TULSA OILERS — Suspended F Adam Pleskach.
WHEELING NAILERS — Suspended Fs Ian Parker and Batyrlan Muratov.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Mathieu Newcomb from a professional tryout contract.
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Announced the departure of head coach Caleb Porter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.