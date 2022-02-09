|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Roldani Baldwin, 1B Roberto Ramos and INF Yolmer Sánchez to minor league contracts and invited them to spring training camp.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Named Ben Johnson offensive coordinator.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Ryan Grigson to the senior personnel position.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned RW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned D Kevin Czuczman and RW Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi to Hartford (AHL). Activated D Adam Fox from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Niclas Almari from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Lukko (Finland).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Alexei Toropchenko to a one-year, two-way contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted RW Brett Leason to the active roster from Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned C Felix Bibeau to Worcester (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned D Bobby Russell to Greenville (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned F Max Zimmer to Greenville.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Ara Nazarian to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned F Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended D Kyle Thacker.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Triston Theriot.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed MF Thiago Almada from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division to a one-year contract and he will be a designated layer occupying an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the No. 2 spot in the allocation ranking from New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 1 spot in the allocation ranking.
NYCFC — Named Matt Pilkington head coach and Danny Capero assistant coach for NYCFC II.
|COLLEGE
MARYLAND — Named Brian Williams football's defensive coordinator, Lance Thompson and Wes Neighbors defensive coaches.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Patrick Suddes assistant administrative director/general manager of football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.