BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Logan Gillaspie off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Worcester (IL). Transferred OF Jarren Duran from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day IL. Designated C Seby Zavala for assignment. Recalled RHP Declan Cronin from Charlotte (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS —Reinstated RHP Brady Singer from the paternity list. Optioned 2B Samad Taylor to Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Louie Varland from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Luis Medina from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Las Vegas (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Andrew Saalfrank from Reno (PCL). Transferred OF Dominic Fletcher from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Slade Cecconi to Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Michael Mariot from Louisville. Recalled RHPs Lyon Richardson and Casey Legumina from Louisville. Selected the contract of THP Michael Mariot from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle to Albuquerque.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Stratton from Indianapolis (IL). Designated LHP Rob Zastrynzny for assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Justin Alintoff to the active list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer. Signed CB Divaad Wilson to the practice squad. Re-signed WRs Daniel Arias, Andre Baccellia and Kaden Davis, DLs Eric Banks and Ben Stille, OLs Jackson Barton, Marquis Hayes and Hayden Howerton, Ss Andre Chachere and Jovante Moffatt, CBs Bobby Price and Quavian White and TE Blake Whitehert to the practice squad. Acquired TE Bernhard Seikovits as an international player exemption for the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released QB Anthony Brown from the practice squad. Signed DB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LB Marquis Haynes on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DT Roy Lopez and G Keaton Sutherland from injured reserve with settlements.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Signed G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived WR Jaray Jenkins from injured reserve. Signed DL Ross Blacklock to the practice squad. Released DT Tommy Togiai from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed C Hroniss Grasu to the practice squad. Released G Vitaly Gurman from the practice squad
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Robbie Chosen to the practice squad. Released DE Randy Charlton from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced TE Kyle Rudolph is retiring. Released C Alan Ali from the practice squad. Signed WR N'Keal Harry to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived G Jack Anderson with an injury settlement.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Nicholas Morrow and OL Tyre Phillips to the practice squad. Released LB Kyron Johnson and CB Tiawan Mullen from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released RB Brian Hill from the practice squad. Signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR Dareke Young on injured reserve. Promoted G Ben Brown from the practice squad to the active roster.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Gabriel Segal to Hapoel Tel Aviv Football Club through June 30, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.