BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a rest-of-season contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Joel Ayayi.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB A.J. Klein.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed WR Noah Brown to a one-year contract. Designated TE Dalton Schultz as a franchise player.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released WR DaeSean Hamilton.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Davante Adams as a franchise player.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Tony Brown.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated OT Cam Robinson as a franchise player.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DB Kavon Frazier.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Mike Williams to a three-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated TE Mike Gesicki as a franchise player. Tendered exclusive rights free agent offers to RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Elijah Campbell.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed OL Ethan Greenridge to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed G Keaton Sutherland.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated WR Chris Godwin as a franchise player.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed D Andrej Sustr off waivers from Tampa Bay.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden to Providence (AHL) on loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted D Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Cleveland (AHL) to Florida (ECHL). Signed RW Justin Danforth to a two-year contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL) on loan.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Spencer Knight to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated C Lias Andersson from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated C Nick Cousins from injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL) from loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated RW Teddy Blueger from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Santeri Hatakka and C Jasper Weatherby to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed LW Jared McCann to a five-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepherd to South Carolina (ECHL) from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Released D Will Cullen from standard player contract. Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Dennis Cesana to a professional tryout contract.

LAVAL ROCKET — Signed RW Devante Smith-Pelly to an extended professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled D Darien Kielb from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Wichita D Sean Allen for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Mar. 6 against Kansas City. Suspended Kansas City LW/RW Anthony DeLuca for one additional game and fined an undisclosed amount for physical abuse of officials in a game on Mar. 6 against Wichita.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Matthew Baker. Placed D Chris Lijdsman on reserve. Placed F Peter MacAurthur on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Carlos Fornaris.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed G Peter Thome and placed on reserve. Placed D Mitch Versteeg on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released Ds Bryan Etter and Derek Perl. Signed F Travis Howe.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed D Gabriel Chicoine.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Kristian Stead.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Reinstated D Will Cullen from imjured reserve.

SOCCER
USL Championship

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Ben Mines to Colorado FC for the rest of the season.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed C Alex Touche, pending league and federation approval.

USL League Two

USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced CISA as an expansion club for the 2022 season.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Re-signed F Parker Roberts to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Sarah Gunderson assistant softball coach.

