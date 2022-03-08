|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Haywood Highsmith to a rest-of-season contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Joel Ayayi.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB A.J. Klein.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed WR Noah Brown to a one-year contract. Designated TE Dalton Schultz as a franchise player.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released WR DaeSean Hamilton.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Davante Adams as a franchise player.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Tony Brown.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated OT Cam Robinson as a franchise player.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DB Kavon Frazier.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Mike Williams to a three-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated TE Mike Gesicki as a franchise player. Tendered exclusive rights free agent offers to RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Elijah Campbell.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed OL Ethan Greenridge to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed G Keaton Sutherland.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated WR Chris Godwin as a franchise player.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed D Andrej Sustr off waivers from Tampa Bay.
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan and RW Jesper Froden to Providence (AHL) on loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted D Alec Regula from Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Cleveland (AHL) to Florida (ECHL). Signed RW Justin Danforth to a two-year contract extension.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL) on loan.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Spencer Knight to Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated C Lias Andersson from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated C Nick Cousins from injured reserve.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL) from loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated RW Teddy Blueger from injured reserve.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Santeri Hatakka and C Jasper Weatherby to San Jose (AHL) on loan.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed LW Jared McCann to a five-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Hunter Shepherd to South Carolina (ECHL) from Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Released D Will Cullen from standard player contract. Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Dennis Cesana to a professional tryout contract.
LAVAL ROCKET — Signed RW Devante Smith-Pelly to an extended professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled D Darien Kielb from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Wichita D Sean Allen for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Mar. 6 against Kansas City. Suspended Kansas City LW/RW Anthony DeLuca for one additional game and fined an undisclosed amount for physical abuse of officials in a game on Mar. 6 against Wichita.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Matthew Baker. Placed D Chris Lijdsman on reserve. Placed F Peter MacAurthur on injured reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Carlos Fornaris.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed G Peter Thome and placed on reserve. Placed D Mitch Versteeg on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released Ds Bryan Etter and Derek Perl. Signed F Travis Howe.
MAINE MARINERS — Signed D Gabriel Chicoine.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Kristian Stead.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Reinstated D Will Cullen from imjured reserve.
|SOCCER
|USL Championship
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Ben Mines to Colorado FC for the rest of the season.
|USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed C Alex Touche, pending league and federation approval.
|USL League Two
USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced CISA as an expansion club for the 2022 season.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Re-signed F Parker Roberts to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Sarah Gunderson assistant softball coach.
