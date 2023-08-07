BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Brent Honeywell. Optioned LHP Sammy Peralta to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Claimed CF Ramon Laureano off waivers from Oakland.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Corey Julks to Sugar Land (IL),.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Tanner Rainey to the Florida Complex league (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Announced RHP Paolo Espino cleared waivers and elected free agency.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated FB Patrick Ricard from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Devonnsha Maxwell on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Charles Wiley. Waived WR Ra'Shaun Henry.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Tristan Vizaino.Activated TE Luke Schoonmaker from the non-football injury list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Rashan Gary from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed S John Johnson.
MINNESTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Cephus Johnson III. Signed WR Jacob Copeland.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DL A'Shawn Robinson and OL Marcus McKethan from active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Bruce Hector.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DB Joshua Kalu.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed G Alex Stalock to a one-year contract.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Matt Dumba to a one-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Solag Bakich. Signed F Spencer Kennedy.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned D Aiden Mc Fadden to Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
USL Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced North Carolina FC to rejoin the league in 2024.
