|BASEBALL
|National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Starling Marte and cash to Arizona for SS Liover Peguero, RHP Brennan Malone and international signing money.
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Ismael Cabrera.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted linebackers coach Adam Zimmer and defensive line coach Andre Patterson to co-defensive coordinators, in addition to their previous duties. Named Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator, in addition to his duties as assistant head coach. Named Phil Rauscher assistant offensive line coach. Reassigned Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Mitchell Stephens and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS Named Kari Cohen general counsel.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired W David Milinkovic on a one-year loan from Hull City (Championship-England).
|National Women's Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms wigth M Nahomi Kawasumi on a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
GRAND VALLEY STATE — Suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger.
MICHIGAN — Suspended G Zavier Simpson from the men's basketball team.
NEW MEXICO — Named Rocky Long defensive coordinator.
