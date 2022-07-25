|BASEBALL
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk.
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Connor Sadzeck for assignment. Recalled LHP Ethan Small from Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OFs Justin Crawford, Gabriel Rincones Jr., Chad Castillo, Cade Fergus and Troy Schreffler, RHPs Orion Kerkering, Alex Rao, Josh Bortka, Daniel Harper and Drew Garrett, LHP Mavis Graves, Cs Gustavo Sosa and Jordan Dissin and SS Bryan Rincon on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with LHPs Ezra Farmer, Mason Ronan and Danny Wilkerson, 3B Matthew Alifano and OF Dakota Kotowski as non-drafted free agents.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Josh Minott. Re-signed F Nathan Knight.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Jordan Simmons.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Matt Corral.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Michael Schofield.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Dallin Leavitt.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Shaun Beyer. Placed WR Blake Powell and LB Ryan Connelly on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RB Trey Edmunds.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D William Lagesson to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed D Joey Keane to a one-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Robert Hagg to a one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Nathan Todd to a one-year, two-way contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Re-signed D Bakaye Dibassy to a one-yer contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Valentin Castellanos to Girona FC (La Liga).
ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Wilfredo Rivero to Indy Eleven (USL Championship). Acquired F Ivan Angulo on loan from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras (Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|National Women's Soccer League
PORTLAND THORNS FC — Acquired D Tegan McGrady from San Diego in exchange for D Madison Pogarch.
