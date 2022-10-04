|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Appointed RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Toledo (IL) as the 29th man for a double header.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Appointed RHP Greg Weissert from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as the 29th man for a double header. Placed RHP Ron Marinaccio on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Oct. 3. Reinstated RHP Albert Abreu from the 15-day IL and a rehab assignment. Assigned RHP Jacob Barnes outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed 2B Sam Haggerty on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Abraham Toro and LHP Justus Sheffield from Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Kevin Herget for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacobonis from Durham (IL). Placed C Francisco Mejia on the paternity list. Recalled C Rene Pinto from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Round Rock (PCL).
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Aramis Garcia from the 60-day IL. Placed CB T.J. Friedl on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Rochester (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt Ammendola to the practice squad. Signed OL Billy Price from the Las Vegas practice squad. Released WR Andy Isabella.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Justin Zimmer and CB Jordan Miller to the practice squad. Released DTs C.J. Brewer and Prince Emili from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve. Signed DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad. Released DE Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted QB Will Grier from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LSs Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve. Signed RB Latavius Murray to the active roster from New Orleans practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Shane Zylstra to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Eric Wilson from the New Orleans practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released TE Pharaoh Brown. Designated DE Mario Addison to return from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted K Chase McLaughlin from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived WR Dezmon Patmon.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted DT Kyiris Tonga from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Garrett Gilbert to the practices squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed CB Jordan Brown.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Aaron Robinson on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated WR Calvin Austin to return from injured reserve. Signed C Ryan McCollum and S Scott Nelson to the practice squad. Released P Jordan Berry and WR Jaquarii from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Sam Okuayinonu from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Julius Chestnut and CB Shyheim Carter to the practice squad. Waived OLB Wyatt Ray. Released OL Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed G Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad. Released C Jon Toth from the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Alden Darby Jr. from Hamilton in exchange for DE Cedric Wilcots II. Signed WRs Timothy Knuettel and Luke McMillan and OL Jakub Szott to the practice squad. Released WR Kelvin McKnight from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived C Oskar Steen.
BUFFALO SABRES — Announced C Ryan Macinnis signed a one-year contract with German side Alder Mannheim.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Owen Beck to a three-year, entry-level contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned LW Lukas Reichel to Rockford (AHL). Reassigned D Nicolas Beaudin to Rockford. Placed RW Dylan Sikura on waivers. Assigned D Jakub Galvas and RW Mike Hardman to Rockford.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Loaned F Josh Dunne and D Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Cleveland (AHL). Released F Own Sillnger from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and assigned him to Cleveland. Waived F Brendan Gaunce for the purpose of assigning him to Cleveland.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms with C Owen Beck on a three-year, entry-level contract. Placed Cs Mitchell Stephens and Anthony Richard and RW Alex Belzile on waivers. Loaned C Filip Mesar to Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed C Mathew Barzal to an eight-year contract extension.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Activated C Ryan Fitzgerald from injured reserve and assigned him to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed G Collin Delia on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to Abbotsford (AHL). Released D Danny DeKeyser from his professional try-out (PTO) contract. Waived C John Stevens, Ds Noah Juulsen, Brady Keeper and Guilume Brisebois.
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Ethan Price and D Cam Reagan for the 2022-23 season.
|COLLEGE
S. ILLINOIS — Named Jaylen Hines graduate assistant of women's basketball.
