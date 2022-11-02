|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo Blankenship with an injury settlement. Signed DL Eric Banks and OL Rashaad Coward to the practice squad. Released OLs Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora from the practice squad. Claimed DT Trysten Hill off waivers from Dallas.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Designated LG Cody Whitehair to return from injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated RB Kylin Hill from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DLs Demone Harris and Micah Dew-Treadway.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Lamont Gaillard to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed WR Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from Buffalo.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DT Jordan Davis on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell to the active roster and OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated CB Elijah Molden from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Designated DE Chase Young to return to practice.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Providence (AHL) loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed G Dylan Wells to a one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL) and G Sebastian Cossa to Toledo from Grand Rapids. Recalled RW Matt Luff from Grand Rapids loan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL) on loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Mikko Kokkonen and D Axel Rindell to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen, RW Garrett Pilon and LW Sonny Milano from Hershey (AHL) loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Jansen Harkins from Manitoba (AHL) loan.
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended San Diego D Josh Healey four games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game against Abbotsford on Oct. 29. Suspended Bakersfield F Dino Kambeitz two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game against Ontario on Oct. 29. Suspended Hershey D Dylan Mcilrath one game for an instigator penalty in a game against Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30. Fined San Jose head coach John McCarthy and Tucson head coach Steve Potvin an undisclosed amount for their teams' actions prior to the start of a game on Oct. 29.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Cole Cassels to a standard player contract (SPC). Loaned D Zachary Massicotte to Allen (ECHL). Released RW Tyler Hinam from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Brandon Bussi form Maine (ECHL) loan.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired G Owen Savory.
UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Filip Bratt from Adirondack (ECHL) loan and released him from his standard player contract (SPC).
|ECHL
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Jack Van Boekel to a standard player contract (SPC).
