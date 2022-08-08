|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP John Klein on a minor league contract.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Robert Dugger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Dunn from Louisville (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated RB J.K. Dobbins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed K Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension. Signed CB Daryl Worley. Placed LB Vince Biegel on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated RB Kyren Williams and WR Warren Jackson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Chase Hansen.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Eric Smith.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Ron'Dell Carter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C David Krejc to a one-year contract.
