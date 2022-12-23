|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Zach Bowe director of major league pitching strategy and assistant pitching coach and Mitch Stetter bullpen coach.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Nick Mears off waivers from Pittsburgh. Designated OF Eli White for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired OF Daulton Varsho from Arizona in exchange for OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and C Gabriel Moreno.
|National League
ARIZONA DAIMONDBACKS — Acquired INF Diego Castillo from Pittsburgh in exchange for RHP Scott Randall. Designated RHP Taylor Widener for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Gerardo Carillo outright to Rochester (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived LB Josh Bynes. Promoted QB Anthony Brown and WR Andy Isabella from the practice squad to the active roster.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Cole Beasley and DE Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Justin Layne on the reserve/did not report list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DBs Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on injured reserve. Reinstated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve Promoted DB Breon Borders, TE Chase Allen and WR Nsimba Webster from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted CB Allan George from the practice squad to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. Promoted LB Tae Davis from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RT Jack Conklin to a four-year contract extension. Waived C Greg Mancz.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted C Brock Hoffman and CB Mackenzie Alexander from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted S Brady Breeze and TE Garrett Griffin from the practice squad to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Elgton Jenkins to a four-year contract extension.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Reinstated TE Blake Bell from injured reserve. Promoted T Danny Shelton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted G Kyle Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Tristan Vizcaino, WR Scotty Washington and LS Tucker Addington from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCICO 49ERS — Reinstated DT javon Kinlaw from injured reserve. Released LB Curtis Robinson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RBs Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated LB Zach Cunningham from injured reserve. Promoted OL Xavier Newman, LB Andre Smith and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Nate Davis on injured reserve. Released OL Beau Benzchawel from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Minnesota F Mason Shaw for two games without pay for kneeing an opponent during a Dec. 22 game against San Jose.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Givani Smith from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned RW Steven Fogarty to Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Nicolas Beaudin from laval (AHL) to Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Aatu Raty and D Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Pavel Dorofeyev and D Brayden Pachal from Henderson (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned C Riley Nash to Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Kansas City (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL). Released C Patrick Grasso from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Quentin Westberg to a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Jimmy Medranda to a two-year contract.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Juan Ramirez.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Released M Maxi Moralez.
