|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele field manager for Buffalo (IL), Cesar Martin field manager for New Hampshire (EL), Brent Lavalee field manager for Vancouver (NL), Donnie Murphy field manager for Dunedin (FSL), Jose Mayorga field manager for the Florida Complex League and Andy Fermin field manager for the Dominican Summer League.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Tyler Holton for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Daniel Norris on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chad Kuhl on a minor league contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Tate.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Sam Frontino.
OTTAWA TITANS — Released LHP Evan Grills.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded INF Josh Sears to Gateway.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Zach Huffins.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Jose Ledesma Jr.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G/F Terrence Ross.
FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DE Brent Urban and CB Daryl Worley to contract extensions.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Vic Fangio defensive coordinator.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Charles-Antoine Beaulieu.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Assigned RW Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Returned LW Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Mikey Anderson to an eight-year contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel, C Tommy Novak and RW Phil Tomasino from Milwaukee (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Nick Cicek and G Eetu Makiniemi to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated C Auston Matthews from injured reserve.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled G Henrik Tikkanen from Worcester (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed RW Shawn Boudrias to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Released D Brandon Davidson from a standard player contract (APC).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Zach O'Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned RW Sean Josling to Wheeling (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed F Herbert Endeley to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired $75,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2024 GAM from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Jen Lalor, Shaun Harris and Ak Lakhani assistant coaches.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Seb Hines first assistant, goalkeeper coach.
|COLLEGE
MARYLAND — Named Kevin Sumlin associate football head coach, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
