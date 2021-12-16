|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Gregg Winik president, content & executive producer.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Chyuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OL Germain Ifedi and CB Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Jesse James, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, WRs Allen Robinson, Isaiah Coulter, DB Eddie Jackson and RB Ryan Nall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Riley Reiff on injured reserve. Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TEs Stephen Carlson and David Njoku from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Lawrence Cager to the active roster. Promoted QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Brian Allen and S Tedric Thompson to the practice squad. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DT Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DBs Terrence Brooks and Terrance Mitchell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Cre'Von LeBlanc on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed S Kam Curl, Cs Keith Ismael and Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Akeem Spence.
|Hockey
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Jesper Froden and G Kyle Keyser from Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Cs Jack Drury, Andrew Poturalski and RW Stefan Noesen from Chicago (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea to Texas (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled Fs Grigori Denisenko, Cole Schwindt, Ds Matt Kiersted and Chase Priske from Charlotte (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL) to Frolunda (SHL). Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval. Returned D Corey Schueneman to Laval.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Fs Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier, Kole Sherwood and Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik from Bridgeport (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois from Abbotsford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Brett Leason from Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C David Gustafsson from Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Spencer Knight.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Cedric Lacroix to a player tryout contract (PTO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned C Jake Gaudet to kalamazoo (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Luke Martin from Utah (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Returned G Ryan Bednard to South Carolina (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled C Ty Pelton-Byce from Newfoundland (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Tommy Apap to a player tryout contract (PTO).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Patrick Polino to Cincinnati (ECHL). Loaned G Matt Robson to Cincinnati.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Drew Callin to a one-year contract. Signed Fs Nolan Vesey and Jacob Hayhurst to player tryout contracts (PTO). Signed D Michael Kim to a standard player contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned Fs Kameron Kielly and Hugo Roy to Belleville (AHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Ryan Edquist to a standard player contract.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Harrison Harper and F Chris Ordoobod.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired D Bryce Martin. Released D Hank Sorensen.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired $125,000 in general allocation money from New York Red Bulls in exchange for D Dylan Nealis with additional $75,000 if certain metrics are met.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired MF Sebastian Lietget from LA Galaxy in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money.
|National Women's Soccer league
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Loaned F Evelyne Viens to Kristianstads DFF (Damallsvenskan).
|USL Championship
|USL W League
INDY ELEVEN — Signed Fs Katie Soderstrom, Kristina Lynch and MF Molly McLaughlin.
|COLLEGE
NAVY — Named Danny Payne director of football recruiting.
