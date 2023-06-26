BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jordan Westburg from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to Norfolk. Sent C Jose Godoy outright to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned SS Jose Rodriguez to Charlotte (IL). Recalled CF Adam Haseley from Charlotte.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Calvin Faucher and 2B Brandon Lowe to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Derek Rodriguez from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 3B Edwin Rios to Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Levi Stoudt to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Salazar from Louisville. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Wong from Louisville. Designated RHP Randy Wynne for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Michael Toglia and RHP Noah Davis to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated INF C.J. Cron from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Drew Smith from the 15-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Ivan Herrera to Memphis (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Waived RHP Chad Kuhl.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Kayana Traylor to a hardship contract.
FOOTBALL
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Tui Tuipulotu to a rookie contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Shane Bowers from Boston in exchange for D Reilly Walsh.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Named Joel Bouchard head coach.
