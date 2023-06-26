BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jordan Westburg from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to Norfolk. Sent C Jose Godoy outright to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned SS Jose Rodriguez to Charlotte (IL). Recalled CF Adam Haseley from Charlotte.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Calvin Faucher and 2B Brandon Lowe to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Derek Rodriguez from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 3B Edwin Rios to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Levi Stoudt to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Salazar from Louisville. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Wong from Louisville. Designated RHP Randy Wynne for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Michael Toglia and RHP Noah Davis to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated INF C.J. Cron from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Drew Smith from the 15-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Ivan Herrera to Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Waived RHP Chad Kuhl.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Kayana Traylor to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Tui Tuipulotu to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Shane Bowers from Boston in exchange for D Reilly Walsh.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Named Joel Bouchard head coach.

