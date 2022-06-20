|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Worcester (IL). Designated RHP James Norwood for assignment.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Drew Hutchinson for assignment. Reinstated INF Jeimer Candelorio from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Luis Barrera to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (PCL). Designated LHP Roenis Elias and RHP Sergio Romo for assignment.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled OF Nelson Velazquez from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Josh Hader from the restricted list. Placed LHP Anthony Ashby on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 17.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Dominic Smith from Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the paternity list.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled SS Oneil Cruz from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of OF Bligh Madris from Indianapolis. Optioned SS Liover Peguero to Altoona (EL). Placed RHP Zach Thompson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 18.
|MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
|FRONTIER LEAGUE
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Augie Gallardo. Released LHP Brady Tedesco.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired OF Cesar Trejo from Cleburne (American Association). Released RHP Andrew Cartier.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Acquired LHP Jaylen Smith from Winnipeg (American Association).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired RHP Jose Vasquez from Winnipeg (American Association).
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Ryan Miller and C Joshuan Sandoval.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Simon Ryfors to a one-year, two-way contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, entry-level contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed Fs Brett Lawson and Beck Malenstyn to two-year contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Raul Gudino to a rest-of-season contract, pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.