|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a one-year contract.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Willson Contreras on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from IL. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms to a hardship contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DB Kolby Harvell-Peel with an injury designation.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Jack Jones to a rookie contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Jake Camarda to a rookie contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Announced designated player MF Hector Herrara is eligible for play on July 9.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced D Estelle Johnson has been invited to the Cameroon National team for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.
|COLLEGE
MICHIGAN ST. — Announced assistant coach Mike Garland is retiring from men's basketball.
