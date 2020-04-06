WEEKEND

BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Tyler Danish.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Matt Koehler.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Kevin Johnson.

MONDAY

BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP John Cain and UT Dakota Popham.

Atlantic League of Professional Baseball

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brandon Beachy.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Todd Gurley to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced that LB Vince Biegel has signed a one-year tender

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced WR Kendrick Bourne has signed his one-year tender.

HOCKEY
AHL

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — signed D Wyatt Newpower.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Ed Kull interim director of athletics.