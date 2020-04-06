WEEKEND
|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Tyler Danish.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Matt Koehler.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Kevin Johnson.
MONDAY
|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP John Cain and UT Dakota Popham.
|Atlantic League of Professional Baseball
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brandon Beachy.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Todd Gurley to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced that LB Vince Biegel has signed a one-year tender
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced WR Kendrick Bourne has signed his one-year tender.
|HOCKEY
|AHL
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — signed D Wyatt Newpower.
|COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Named Ed Kull interim director of athletics.
