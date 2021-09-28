|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Bruce Zimmermann from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Chris Ellis and OF Anthony Santander on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Keegan Akin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Justin Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Brash from Tacoma and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Adam Conley on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Andrew Kittredge from the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Cavan Biggio and LHP Hyun Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki and LHP Kirby Snead to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Riley O'Brien from Louisville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 60-day IL. Designated C Chance Sisco for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Luke Williams and RHP Ramon Rosso to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and recalled 3B Alec Bohm from Lehigh Valley.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Juston Burris on injured reserve. Promoted C Sam Tecklenburg from practice squad to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. Released TE Jordan Franks from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Jamie Collins.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Tyler Davis. Placed DL Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell and TE David Wells to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released TE Richard Rodgers from the practice squad. Activated OL Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived OLB Jamir Jones. Promoted OLB Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Sharif Finch to the practice squad. Released DL Andrew Brown from the practice squad. Placed OLBs Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed Fs Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven to three-year, entry level contracts.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Bode Wilde to European Tean Vasterviks (IK-Sweden).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Sent C Tanner Fritz, RW Austin Rueschhoff and D Tarmo Reunanen to Hartford (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent C Justin Almeida and LW Jan Drozg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Released G Garen Bjorkland to Medicine Hat (WHL), F/D Hakon Hanelt to Gatineau (QMJHL), D Martin Has to Kitchener (OHL), C Bear Hughes to Fargo (USHL) and D Dru Krebs to Oktoks (AJHL).
|American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah VandenBrink to a standard player contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Signed Fs Thomas Ebbing and Grant Cooper to standard player contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned F Cole Turner to El Paso FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
|USL Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced North Carolina Fusion new member of the W League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.