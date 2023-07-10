BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed G Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Josh Pederson. Waived TE Leonard Taylor with an injury designation.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Noah Cates and D Cam York to two-year contracts.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed RW Filip Zadina to a one-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
ECHL — Approved expansion membership for Lake Tahoe.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Franco Ibarra to Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired F Rafael Navarro on a 12=month loan from S.E. Palmeiras (Brazilian Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Acquired F Tomas Chancalay from Racing Club (Copa Libertadores, Argentine Primera Division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
