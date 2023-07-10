BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed G Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Josh Pederson. Waived TE Leonard Taylor with an injury designation.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Noah Cates and D Cam York to two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed RW Filip Zadina to a one-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

ECHL — Approved expansion membership for Lake Tahoe.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Franco Ibarra to Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired F Rafael Navarro on a 12=month loan from S.E. Palmeiras (Brazilian Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION — Acquired F Tomas Chancalay from Racing Club (Copa Libertadores, Argentine Primera Division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

