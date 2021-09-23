|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Manny Barreda outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Jarren Duran and INF Jonathan Arauz from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Yacksel Rios for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-East).
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Ryan Garko vice president of player development.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Sam Moll on the paternity list. Released C Aramis Garcia.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent SS Wander Franco to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
|National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 20. Reinstated OF Alex Dickerson from the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Jhon Romero from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF Yadiel Hernandez on the paternity list. Designated C Jakson Reetz for assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed RHP Matt Dallas on the inactive list.
|BASKETBALL
|NBA G LEAGUE
NBA G lEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G/F MarJon Beauchamp.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Anthony Rush to the practice squad. Placed RB Caleb Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 practice squad list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Josh Woods. Placed WR Tyrell Williams on injred reserve. Placed K Austin Seibert on the COVID-19 IL.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Joey Slye from the practice squad to the active roster. Promoted QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Bawden to the practice squad. Placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Xavier Bouchard to a contract.
|SOCCER
|USL Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Minneapolis City SC will be joining the USL League Two for the 2022 season.
INDY ELEVEN — Signed F Kevin Partida for the remainder of the season. Returned G Eric Dick to Columbus Crew (MLS).
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Grace Janes assistant men and women's track and field coach.
