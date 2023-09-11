BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia and C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL). Optioned OF Oscar Colas and RHP Edgar Navarro to Charlotte.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of C Logan Porter from Omaha (IL).Designated C Tyler Cropley for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated LHP Jose Suarez from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Chris Paddack to Wichita (TL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Jasson Dominguez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 10.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Jarred Kelonic from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Cade Marlowe to Tacoma (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Gabriel Moreno on the paternity list. Recalled C Jose Herrera from Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred RHPs Michael Soroka and Daysbel Hernandez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Stephens from Gwinnett. Optioned RHP Allan Winans and LHP Dylan Lee to Gwinnett. Reinstated RHP Kyle Wright from the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Pete Crow-Armstrong from Iowa (IL). Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day IL. Optioned Alexander Canario to Iowa. Designated LHP Anthony Kay for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF/OF Kris Bryant from the 10-day IL Designated INF/OF Cole Tucker for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Gavin Stone from Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of 3B Josh Donaldson from Nashville (IL). Optioned INF Owen Miller to Nashville. Transferred RHP J.C. Mejia from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Andrew Bellatti to Lehigh Valley.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Robert Suarez. Transferred C Gary Sanchez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Tim Hill on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Nick Hernandez from El Paso (PCL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived G Cameron Payne.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released RB Godwin Igwebuike.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT David Sharpe. Signed DE Chris Wormley and CB Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad. Re-signed LB Deion Jones to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Dylan Cole.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DT Forrest Merril from injured reserve with a settlement.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Chris Jones.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Jordan Willis to the practice squad. Released LB Isaac Darkangelo from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Promoted LB Sam Eguavoen from the practice squad to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Rashaan Evans to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed G Greg Eiland to the practice squad. Released QB Holton Ahlers from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted WR Jamison Crowder from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed C Jackson Cates to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Tyson Fawcett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.