Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.