|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Returned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from Norfolk. Activated RHP Jake Reed. Optioned LHPs Nick Vespi and Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Kike Hernandez on a one-year contract for 2023.
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed SS Luis Garcia from Philadelphia and optioned him to Erie (EL). Assigned 2B Jonathan Schoop to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Drew Rasmussen on the paternity list. Reinstated RHP Yonny Chirinos from the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Zach Pop to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Justin Steele on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2. Selected the contract of RHP Hayden Wesneski from Iowa (IL). Designated RHPs Kevin Castro and Luke Farrell for assignment. Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 60-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day IL. Designated 3B Colin Moran for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Peyton Burdick to Jacksonville (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Steven Matz to Springfield (IL) on a rehab assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired, signed and activated, RHP Chris Pike, OF Zach Racusin from Gateway Grizzlies (FL)for a player to be named later and RHP Anderson DeLeon and INF Trevor Achenbach from Gateway to complete and earlier trade. Placed RHP Matt Carasiti and OF Anfernee Seymour on the reserve-left team list and RHP Matt Vogel on the disabled list, retroactive to Sept. 1. Placed RHP James Varela on the inactive list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Announced Keith Earle Jr. and Jake Ponikvar to be retained as scouting assistants.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived RB Xavier Jones. Released DB Tyler Hall with an injury settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DTs Josiah Bronson and Christopher Hinton, DE Big Kat Bryant, T Kion Smith and CB Chris Steele to the practice squad. Released DT Niles Scott from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Duke Shelley t the practice squad. Released DL T.Y. McGill Jr. with an injury settlement.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with LB Brennan Scarlett on an injury settlement that released him from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Calvin Jackson from the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB J.T. Hassel to the practice roster.
|COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named John Brannen program analyst and senior special assistant for men's basketball.
MEMPHIS — Named Andy Borman men's basketball assistant coach.
