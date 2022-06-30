|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tanner Houck and OF Jarren Duran from the restricted list. Assigned INF Yolmer Sánchez to Worcester (IL) following last night's game. Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Jose Cisnero to Lakeland (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LF Luke Raley and RHP Ryan Thompson on the restricted list. Sent RHP Pete Fairbanks to FCL on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough and RHP Phoenix Sanders from Durham. Reinstated LHP Jeffrey Springs from the family medical emergency list.
|National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed SS A.J. Graffanimo to a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS - Acquired G Dejounte Murray and C Jock Landale from the San Antonio in exchange for F Danilo Gallinari, a conditional 2023 first round pick (from Charlotte via New York), Atlanta's 2025 and 2027 first round picks and a 2026 first round pick swap.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Taurean Prince to a veteran extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Bradley Pinion to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Brandon Smith to a rookie contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OLs Ryan Nelson and Tyler Witt to the practice squad. Signed WR Carlton Agudosi. Transferred WR Nic Demski to the six-game IL.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Darren Raddysh to a two-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted Emily Engel-Natzke to video coordinator.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Dan Locke head of individual development and coaching for Columbus Crew 2 and the Columbus Crew Academy.
INTER MIAMI CF — Named Victor Oliver senior vice president/facilities revenues and operations.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Juan Castillo to a short-term loan.
|COLLEGE
HOBART — Named Marion Dietz women's assistant basketball coach.
RICE — Named Parker Bangs men's baseball pitching coach.
ST. JOHN'S — Named Brandon Kuhn strength and conditioning coach for men's basketball.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Promoted Will Wallace to associate director of athletic communications and Named Josh Rexroat assistant director of athletic communications.
