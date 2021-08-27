|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Maikel Franco after clearing waivers.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2B Enrique Hernandez and 2B Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated C Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Lake County (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Jason Foley from Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Eric Haase from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Marwin Gonzalez on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Jorge Alcala from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ian Gibaut from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Seth Brown on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daulton Jeffries from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Jarrod Dyson off waivers from Kansas City. Placed LHP Brad Hand on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Connor Overton from Buffalo (Triple-A East).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed INF Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Cincinnati.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Reinstated LF Eddie Rosario from the 10-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 3B Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Arizona.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brendan Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list. Traded INF Ryan Jackson to Gastonia in exchange for future considerations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS —Activated WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and DTs Vernon Butler, Star Lotulelei from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Treyvon Hester on IR. Released WR Rico Gafford and DT Joey Ivie.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Brian Cole on waivers.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated S Malik Hooker from the COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Devin Funchess from IR with an injury settlement. Waived QB Jake Dolegala.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Kahale Warring from Houston.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Kai Nacua. Re-signed OL Corbin Kaufasi.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed Gs Earl Watford and Nick Leaverett on the COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Anthony Rush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ryan Poehling to a two-year contract extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Fanendo Adi to a one-year contract with an one year option.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS fc — Loaned F Simon Colyn to Jong PSV through June 2022, with an option to buy.
|USL Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Northern Virginia FC as a new member of USL W League.
