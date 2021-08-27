BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Maikel Franco after clearing waivers.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2B Enrique Hernandez and 2B Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated C Yasmani Grandal from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Zack Collins to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Lake County (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Jason Foley from Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated C Eric Haase from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Marwin Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Jorge Alcala from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ian Gibaut from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Seth Brown on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daulton Jeffries from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Jarrod Dyson off waivers from Kansas City. Placed LHP Brad Hand on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Connor Overton from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed INF Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Cincinnati.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Reinstated LF Eddie Rosario from the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed 3B Asdrubal Cabrera off waivers from Arizona.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brendan Feldmann to the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list. Traded INF Ryan Jackson to Gastonia in exchange for future considerations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS —Activated WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and DTs Vernon Butler, Star Lotulelei from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Treyvon Hester on IR. Released WR Rico Gafford and DT Joey Ivie.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Brian Cole on waivers.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated S Malik Hooker from the COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Devin Funchess from IR with an injury settlement. Waived QB Jake Dolegala.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Kahale Warring from Houston.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Kai Nacua. Re-signed OL Corbin Kaufasi.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed Gs Earl Watford and Nick Leaverett on the COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Anthony Rush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ryan Poehling to a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Fanendo Adi to a one-year contract with an one year option.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS fc — Loaned F Simon Colyn to Jong PSV through June 2022, with an option to buy.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced Northern Virginia FC as a new member of USL W League.

