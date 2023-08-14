BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated 3B Jose Ramirez. Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Bubba Thompson to Omaha (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco on the restricted list.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHPs Thaddeus Ward and Carl Edwards Jr. to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB J,.K. Dobbins from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR J.J. Koski. Waived LB Ray Wilborn.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Avery Avis and C Alex Mollette. Waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated OL Ben Bartch from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed LS Carson Tinker. Placed DL Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived RB Larry Rountree.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Richard LeCounte.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived T Jacky Chen. Signed T Chim Okorafor.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DT D.J. Davidson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Shaun Bradley on injured reserve, Signed DT Olive Sagapolu.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Re-signed D Mike Chen. Signed D Trevor Thurston.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Quinn Ryan.
SOCCER
MLS NEXT Pro
ORLANDO CITY B — Signed M Gustavo Caraballo to two-year contract.
COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE — Named Dominik Machado assistant men's soccer coach.
