|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Traded RHP Tobias Myers to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Ty France from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Marcus Wilson to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jared Solomon from Louisville (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Transferred RHP Anthony DeSciafani from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Reed Garrett on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 6.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released OF Rusney Castillo. Placed LHP Cody Beckman on the reserve list. Reinstated LHP Bennett Parry to the active list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Vlatko Cancar.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Jalen Duren to a rookie contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F MarJon Beauchamp to a rookie contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Drew Eubanks.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Re-signed F Chris Boucher.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Justin Houston to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Max Mitchell.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired G Alexander Georgiev from New York Rangers in exchange for 2022 third and fifth round picks and 2023 third round pick.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Tyler Wolff to SK Beveren (Second Division Belgian Side) for the 2022-2023 season.
INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired M Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) in 2022 and 2023.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Mutually agreed to terminate contract of G David Jensen.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to permanent transfer of M Jack de Vries to Venezia FC.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred D Francisco Calvo to Konyaspor (Turkish Super Lig Side) in exchange for an undisclosed fee.
|COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Frank Haith men's assistant basketball coach.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Wes Long men's head basketball coach.
