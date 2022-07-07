BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Traded RHP Tobias Myers to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Ty France from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Marcus Wilson to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jared Solomon from Louisville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Transferred RHP Anthony DeSciafani from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Reed Garrett on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 6.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released OF Rusney Castillo. Placed LHP Cody Beckman on the reserve list. Reinstated LHP Bennett Parry to the active list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Vlatko Cancar.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Jalen Duren to a rookie contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F MarJon Beauchamp to a rookie contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Drew Eubanks.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Re-signed F Chris Boucher.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Justin Houston to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Max Mitchell.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired G Alexander Georgiev from New York Rangers in exchange for 2022 third and fifth round picks and 2023 third round pick.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Tyler Wolff to SK Beveren (Second Division Belgian Side) for the 2022-2023 season.

INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired M Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) in 2022 and 2023.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Mutually agreed to terminate contract of G David Jensen.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to permanent transfer of M Jack de Vries to Venezia FC.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred D Francisco Calvo to Konyaspor (Turkish Super Lig Side) in exchange for an undisclosed fee.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Frank Haith men's assistant basketball coach.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Wes Long men's head basketball coach.

