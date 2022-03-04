|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection in a game on Mar. 2 against Charlotte.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Converted the contracts of G Joe Wieskamp and F Devontae Cacok to NBA contracts.
|Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Tinaya Alexander to a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Malik Clements. Signed FB Antonio Valvano to a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned LW Pavel Gogolev from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL). Promoted D Mac Hollowell from Toronto (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted C Jake Leschyshyn from Henderson (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL). Promoted LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey.
WINNIPEG JETS — Cleared RW Austin Poganski off waivers and reassigned to Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley F Hayden Hodgson for three games as a consequence for an elbowing incident in a Mar. 2 game against Providence.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Reassigned D Mike Cornell to Worcester (ECHL) from loan.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed RW Alexis D'Aoust to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed RW Abbott Girduckis to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled C James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL) from loan.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned C Mitchell Balmas to Worcester (ECHL) from loan.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Jason Garrison from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O'Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan. Signed C Joseph Balndisi to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Aiden McFadden to a short-term agreement for a match on Mar. 5 against Colorado.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Re-signed T Tosaint Ricketts to a one-year contract.
|USL Championship
INDY ELEVEN — Acquired G Elliot Pannicco on loan from Nashville SC (MLS). Acquired G Tor Saunders and assigned him to Chattanoga SC (USL League One).
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired F Albi Skendi via transfer from Yeovil Town FC (National League).
