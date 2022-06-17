|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander from the restricted list. Returned RHP Rico Garcia and OF Kyle Stowers fo Norfolk (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Realled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Aiden McFadden as a U-20 short term replacement.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Sam Winger to a two-and-a-half year contract.
