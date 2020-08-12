|BASEBALL
|American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from alternate training site.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Trevor Cahill from alternate training site.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed HC Sean McDermott to a multi-year contract extension. Activated WR Cole Beasley from the non-football injury list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Marqui Christian.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Mike Daniels to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Geoge Obinna. Waived DT Jeffery Whatley.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Turner. Released S Frankie Griffin.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR T.Y. Hilton from the non-football injury list. Waived WR Malik Henry.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TE James from the PUP list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT William Sweet.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Camila Martins Pereira to SE Palmeiras.
|COLLEGE
SHENANDOAH — Named Ashley Schuster assistant athletic trainer.
